Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! </span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>This 2014 Subaru Outback 2.5I is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives good! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>416-266-4111 option 1</span>.  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto; color: #3a3a3a;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto; color: #3a3a3a;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>As traded cars are generally older / higher in kms and with some imperfections.</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>This vehicle runs good but due to the age and mileage, it falls out of our retail perimeters so it is being s</span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>old as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax/licensing - Available for a limited time.</span></span> </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 11.5pt;>If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: </span><em style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 11.5pt;>this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</em></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>www.theautoshow.ca</span></span></p>

2014 Subaru Outback

236,117 KM

Details Description Features

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Subaru Outback

2.5I PREMIUM / HTD SEATS / BLUETOOTH / ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru Outback

2.5I PREMIUM / HTD SEATS / BLUETOOTH / ALLOYS

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
236,117KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BRGBC8E3292044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 236,117 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! This 2014 Subaru Outback 2.5I is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives good! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1.   

As traded cars are generally older / higher in kms and with some imperfections.

This vehicle runs good but due to the age and mileage, it falls out of our retail perimeters so it is being sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax/licensing - Available for a limited time. If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS / LEATHER / HEATED SEATS / BLUETOOTH for sale in Trenton, ON
2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS / LEATHER / HEATED SEATS / BLUETOOTH 160,572 KM $5,888 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Infiniti FX35 FX35 AWD / CLEAN CARFAX / LEATHER / SUNROOF for sale in Trenton, ON
2005 Infiniti FX35 FX35 AWD / CLEAN CARFAX / LEATHER / SUNROOF 198,356 KM $3,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS / CLEAN CARFAX / HTD SEATS / ALLOYS / BLUETOOTH for sale in Trenton, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS / CLEAN CARFAX / HTD SEATS / ALLOYS / BLUETOOTH 170,199 KM $7,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru Outback