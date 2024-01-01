Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>WINTER TIRES! AWD! HEATED LEATHER SEATS! ALLOY RIMS! PUSH START! NAV! BACKUP CAM! </span>This SHARP 2015 Hyundai Genesis AWD Sedan is a great vehicle if youre looking for comfort and luxury! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>416-266-4111 option 1</span>. </span></p><ul class=list-unstyled mb-0 style=box-sizing: inherit; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-top: 0px; list-style: none; padding-left: 0px; font-size: 16px; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; color: #2a3546; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important; aria-labelledby=view_pros data-tracking-parent=view_pros><li class=unordered-list-item pos-r pl-2 size-16 mb-0_5 style=box-sizing: inherit; padding-left: 2rem; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; position: relative; font-size: 1rem; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 1.375rem; margin-bottom: 8px !important;> </li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt;>We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs. <span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;> </span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;>The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $999.</span></p><ul class=list-unstyled text-right style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; list-style: none; padding-left: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: bold; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: right !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box;> </li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt;>Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt;>Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>www.theautoshow.ca</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #25282b; font-family: ProximaNovaRegular; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span></span></p>

2015 Hyundai Genesis

207,770 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Genesis

3.8 AWD | LUXURY PKG | NAV | LEATHER | ALLOYS

2015 Hyundai Genesis

3.8 AWD | LUXURY PKG | NAV | LEATHER | ALLOYS

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,770KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHGN4JE7F4093453

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,770 KM

WINTER TIRES! AWD! HEATED LEATHER SEATS! ALLOY RIMS! PUSH START! NAV! BACKUP CAM! This SHARP 2015 Hyundai Genesis AWD Sedan is a great vehicle if you're looking for comfort and luxury! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.  

The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $999.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
416-266-4111

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2015 Hyundai Genesis