Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Jeep Cherokee

197,000 KM

Details Features

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle
12498844

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCB4FW611333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | BOSE | ALLOYS for sale in Trenton, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | BOSE | ALLOYS 187,001 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Optima LX | CLEAN CARFAX | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS for sale in Trenton, ON
2014 Kia Optima LX | CLEAN CARFAX | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS 213,900 KM $5,488 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi Q3 TECHNIK | S-LINE | CLEAN CARFAX | PANO | BOSE | for sale in Trenton, ON
2017 Audi Q3 TECHNIK | S-LINE | CLEAN CARFAX | PANO | BOSE | 144,543 KM $15,488 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2015 Jeep Cherokee