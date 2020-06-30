Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Cherokee

112,089 KM

Details Description

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Need a Car Trenton

8778877884

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North 4x4 V6 Remote Start Pwr Dr Seat Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North 4x4 V6 Remote Start Pwr Dr Seat Backup Cam

Location

Need a Car Trenton

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

8778877884

  1. 5357597
  2. 5357597
  3. 5357597
  4. 5357597
  5. 5357597
  6. 5357597
  7. 5357597
  8. 5357597
  9. 5357597
  10. 5357597
  11. 5357597
  12. 5357597
  13. 5357597
  14. 5357597
  15. 5357597
  16. 5357597
  17. 5357597
  18. 5357597
  19. 5357597
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5357597
  • Stock #: PX0628RT
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS8FW789911

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,089KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,089 KM

Vehicle Description

Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2015 Jeep Cherokee! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Jeep infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a tachometer, a roof rack, and remote keyless entry. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a 3.2 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Need a Car Trenton

2018 Hyundai Sonata ...
 87,309 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Sonic...
 60,060 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST Cre...
 60,194 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Need a Car Trenton

Need a Car Trenton

Need a Car Trenton

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

Call Dealer

877887XXXX

(click to show)

8778877884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory