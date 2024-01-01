Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

Details Features

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN JM1CW2CL3F0187711

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GS | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS for sale in Trenton, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GS | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS 241,972 KM $4,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson PREMIUM EDITION | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | PANO for sale in Trenton, ON
2013 Hyundai Tucson PREMIUM EDITION | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | PANO 121,789 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GT | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER | SUNROOF for sale in Trenton, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GT | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER | SUNROOF 157,173 KM $6,988 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA5