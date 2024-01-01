2015 Mazda MAZDA5

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH! </span>This 2015 Mazda 6 is a recent trade-in which is in EXCELLENT shape! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>416-266-4111 option 1</span>. </p><ul class=list-unstyled mb-0 style=box-sizing: inherit; margin-top: 0px; list-style: none; padding-left: 0px; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; color: #2a3546; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important; aria-labelledby=view_pros data-tracking-parent=view_pros><li class=unordered-list-item pos-r pl-2 size-16 mb-0_5 style=box-sizing: inherit; padding-left: 2rem; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; position: relative; font-size: 1rem; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 1.375rem; margin-bottom: 8px !important;> </li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;>We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs. <span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;>Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;>The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $1,499.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;>Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>www.theautoshow.ca</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #25282b; font-family: ProximaNovaRegular; font-size: 16.25px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span></p>

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

142,007 KM

Details Description Features

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
11988885

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

  1. 1733417527
  2. 1733417528
  3. 1733417527
  4. 1733417527
  5. 1733417527
  6. 1733417527
  7. 1733417528
  8. 1733417527
  9. 1733417527
  10. 1733417528
  11. 1733417528
  12. 1733417526
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,499

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,007KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1CW2CL3F0187711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 142,007 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH! This 2015 Mazda 6 is a recent trade-in which is in EXCELLENT shape! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

  •  

We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.  

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $1,499.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2011 Acura TL TECH PKG | LEATHER | NAV | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS for sale in Trenton, ON
2011 Acura TL TECH PKG | LEATHER | NAV | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS 198,201 KM $8,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 428I XDRIVE | SPORTLINE | CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Trenton, ON
2014 BMW 4 Series 428I XDRIVE | SPORTLINE | CLEAN CARFAX 229,603 KM $8,988 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA6 CLEAN CARFAX | LOW KM | WINTER TIRES for sale in Trenton, ON
2009 Mazda MAZDA6 CLEAN CARFAX | LOW KM | WINTER TIRES 97,041 KM $8,988 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA5