2015 RAM 1500

98,964 KM

Details Description

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Need a Car Trenton

8778877884

ST CREW CAB 5.7L HEMI 4X4

Location

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

98,964KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Climb inside the 2015 Ram 1500! A great vehicle and a great value! This 4 door, 6 passenger truck has not yet reached the hundred thousand kilometer mark! The following features are included: a front bench seat, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and air conditioning. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
