+ taxes & licensing
8778877884
1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6
8778877884
+ taxes & licensing
Climb inside the 2015 Ram 1500! A great vehicle and a great value! This 4 door, 6 passenger truck has not yet reached the hundred thousand kilometer mark! The following features are included: a front bench seat, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and air conditioning. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6