2015 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI Trendline | DIESEL

2015 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI Trendline | DIESEL

Location

Need a Car Trenton

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

8778877884

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,369KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4856181
  • Stock #: PW1080T
  • VIN: 1VWAV7A35FC037749
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Step into the 2015 Volkswagen Passat! It delivers style and power in a single package! All of the premium features expected of a Volkswagen are offered, including: 1-touch window functionality, a leather steering wheel, and cruise control. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

