2016 Ford Fusion

104,064 KM

Details

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Need a Car Trenton

8778877884

2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Need a Car Trenton

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

8778877884

  Listing ID: 5357588
  • Stock #: PX0672T
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H90GR334599

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

104,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PX0672T
  • Mileage 104,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Ford Fusion! Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 110,000 kilometers! Ford infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: delay-off headlights, variably intermittent wipers, and power front seats. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Need a Car Trenton

Need a Car Trenton

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

