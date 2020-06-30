+ taxes & licensing
8778877884
1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6
8778877884
+ taxes & licensing
Introducing the 2016 Ford Fusion! Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 110,000 kilometers! Ford infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: delay-off headlights, variably intermittent wipers, and power front seats. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6