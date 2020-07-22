Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Patriot

120,262 KM

Details Description

$14,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,795

+ taxes & licensing

Need a Car Trenton

8778877884

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North Automatic 4x4 Speed Control Sunroof Al

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North Automatic 4x4 Speed Control Sunroof Al

Location

Need a Car Trenton

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

8778877884

  1. 5416319
  2. 5416319
  3. 5416319
  4. 5416319
  5. 5416319
  6. 5416319
  7. 5416319
  8. 5416319
  9. 5416319
  10. 5416319
  11. 5416319
  12. 5416319
  13. 5416319
  14. 5416319
  15. 5416319
  16. 5416319
  17. 5416319
  18. 5416319
  19. 5416319
  20. 5416319
  21. 5416319
Contact Seller

$14,795

+ taxes & licensing

120,262KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5416319
  • Stock #: PX0462RT
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB6GD510685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PX0462RT
  • Mileage 120,262 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Jeep Patriot! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional SUV package! Jeep prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a rear window wiper, tilt steering wheel, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Need a Car Trenton

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 118,956 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 135,100 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SLT Cr...
 110,255 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Need a Car Trenton

Need a Car Trenton

Need a Car Trenton

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

Call Dealer

877887XXXX

(click to show)

8778877884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory