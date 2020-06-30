+ taxes & licensing
1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6
Introducing the 2016 Nissan Altima! This is an exceptional vehicle at an affordable price! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 60,000 kilometer mark! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: front fog lights, heated door mirrors, and more. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
