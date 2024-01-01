$8,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Leaf
SV | CLEAN CARFAX | NAV | HTD STEERING | ALLOYS
2016 Nissan Leaf
SV | CLEAN CARFAX | NAV | HTD STEERING | ALLOYS
Location
The Auto Show
7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
416-266-4111
Advertised Unfit
$8,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,014 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! HEATED SEATS! NAVIGATION! HEATED STEERING! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! ALLOYS! This 2016 Nissan LEAF SV is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives excellent!. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $1,499.
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Auto Show
Email The Auto Show
The Auto Show
The Auto Show Bolton
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-266-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-266-4111