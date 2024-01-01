$7,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
The Auto Show
7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
416-266-4111
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,499
$7,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VWL07AJ7GM413308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Auto Show
2009 Lexus ES 350 LOW KM | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS 119,360 KM $8,988 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ECO MODE 181,533 KM $6,488 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GT | ONE OWNER | LEATHER | SUNROOF | ALLOYS 197,280 KM $4,988 + tax & lic
Email The Auto Show
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show
The Auto Show Bolton
7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-266-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,988
+ taxes & licensing
The Auto Show
416-266-4111
2016 Volkswagen Jetta