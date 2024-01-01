Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Details Features

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Watch This Vehicle
11959296

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,499

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWL07AJ7GM413308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2009 Lexus ES 350 LOW KM | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS for sale in Trenton, ON
2009 Lexus ES 350 LOW KM | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS 119,360 KM $8,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ECO MODE for sale in Trenton, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ECO MODE 181,533 KM $6,488 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GT | ONE OWNER | LEATHER | SUNROOF | ALLOYS for sale in Trenton, ON
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GT | ONE OWNER | LEATHER | SUNROOF | ALLOYS 197,280 KM $4,988 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta