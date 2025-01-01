Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Fiesta

103,000 KM

Details Features

$9,488

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Fiesta

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12729930

2017 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$9,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJXHM133613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo for sale in Trenton, ON
2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 152,000 KM $7,988 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Infiniti G37 X for sale in Trenton, ON
2012 Infiniti G37 X 142,000 KM $8,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Trenton, ON
2018 Jeep Cherokee North 115,000 KM $14,988 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,488

+ taxes & licensing>

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2017 Ford Fiesta