Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Rogue

117,000 KM

Details Features

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD / CLEAN CARFAX / PANO / BLINDSPOT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD / CLEAN CARFAX / PANO / BLINDSPOT

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

  1. 1723066584
  2. 1723067226
  3. 1723067226
  4. 1723066443
  5. 1723067226
  6. 1723066614
  7. 1723067226
  8. 1723067226
  9. 1723067226
  10. 1723066578
  11. 1723067227
  12. 1723067227
  13. 1723067226
  14. 1723067227
  15. 1723067227
  16. 1723067227
  17. 1723067227
  18. 1723067227
  19. 1723067227
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV9HC860515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2013 Acura MDX ELITE / SH-AWD / CLEAN CARFAX / NAV / BLINDSPOT for sale in Trenton, ON
2013 Acura MDX ELITE / SH-AWD / CLEAN CARFAX / NAV / BLINDSPOT 216,828 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Civic LX / CLEAN CARFAX / SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Trenton, ON
2014 Honda Civic LX / CLEAN CARFAX / SERVICE RECORDS 203,330 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GS / ONE OWNER / BLINDSPOT / HTD SEATS / CARPLAY for sale in Trenton, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GS / ONE OWNER / BLINDSPOT / HTD SEATS / CARPLAY 129,008 KM $11,988 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue