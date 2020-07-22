+ taxes & licensing
8778877884
1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6
8778877884
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 6 passenger truck still has fewer than 110,000 kilometers! All of the following features are included: delay-off headlights, a front bench seat, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6