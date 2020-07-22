Menu
2017 RAM 1500

103,252 KM

Details Description

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
ST 4X4 CREW CAB 5.7L HEMI

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

103,252KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5416328
  • Stock #: PX0750T
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT6HG559953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,252 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 6 passenger truck still has fewer than 110,000 kilometers! All of the following features are included: delay-off headlights, a front bench seat, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

