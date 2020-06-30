Menu
2018 Chevrolet Sonic

60,060 KM

Details Description

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Need a Car Trenton

8778877884

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto Chevrolet MyLink Remote Start Backup Cam H

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto Chevrolet MyLink Remote Start Backup Cam H

Location

Need a Car Trenton

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

8778877884

  • Listing ID: 5339030
  • Stock #: PW1175RM
  • VIN: 1G1JD5SH0J4100739

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,060 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Simply a great car! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 60,000 kilometer mark! Chevrolet prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: heated seats, cruise control, and a split folding rear seat. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

