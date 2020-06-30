2018 Chevrolet Sonic

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Simply a great car! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 60,000 kilometer mark! Chevrolet prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: heated seats, cruise control, and a split folding rear seat. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
