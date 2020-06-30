2018 Hyundai Sonata

+ taxes & licensing
1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6
Check out this 2018! Feature-packed and decked out! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 90,000 kilometers! Top features include heated front seats, speed sensitive wipers, an outside temperature display, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
