2018 Hyundai Sonata

87,309 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Need a Car Trenton

8778877884

2.4L Sport Backup Cam Bluetooth Heated Seats Sunro

Location

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

  • Listing ID: 5339033
  • Stock #: PX0642t
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF2JH651657

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,309KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,309 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2018! Feature-packed and decked out! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 90,000 kilometers! Top features include heated front seats, speed sensitive wipers, an outside temperature display, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

