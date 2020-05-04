Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

Need a Car Trenton

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

8778877884

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,660KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4987161
  • Stock #: PW1375RN
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A35JZ616654
Exterior Colour
Aspen Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Check out this great low mileage vehicle! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. All of the premium features expected of a Mitsubishi are offered, including: a trip computer, heated door mirrors, and power windows. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Need a Car Trenton

Need a Car Trenton

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

