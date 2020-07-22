Menu
2018 RAM 1500

35,629 KM

Details Description

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Need a Car Trenton

8778877884

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

CREW CAB 4WD BACKUP CAMERA CRUISE BLUETOOTH

2018 RAM 1500

CREW CAB 4WD BACKUP CAMERA CRUISE BLUETOOTH

Location

Need a Car Trenton

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

8778877884

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,629KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5416331
  • Stock #: PX0751T
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT8JS301724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PX0751T
  • Mileage 35,629 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! A great truck at a great price! The following features are included: a rear step bumper, heated door mirrors, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Need a Car Trenton

Need a Car Trenton

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

