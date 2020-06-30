Menu
2019 Nissan Sentra

60,067 KM

Details Description

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Need a Car Trenton

8778877884

2019 Nissan Sentra

2019 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV Alloys Backup Cam Bluetooth Heated Frnt Sea

2019 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV Alloys Backup Cam Bluetooth Heated Frnt Sea

Location

Need a Car Trenton

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

8778877884

  • Listing ID: 5357606
  • Stock #: PX0052RC
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP6KY264807

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

60,067KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PX0052RC
  • Mileage 60,067 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 60,000 kilometer mark! All of the premium features expected of a Nissan are offered, including: fully automatic headlights, tilt steering wheel, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Need a Car Trenton

Need a Car Trenton

1-136 Hwy 33 Quinte West, Trenton, ON K8V 5P6

