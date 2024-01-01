Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / PERFORMANCE BATTERY PLUS / PREMIUM PACKAGE / RS SPYDER DESIGN WHEELS / HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS / TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR TRIM / LED-MATRIX DESIGN HEADLIGHTS / PDLS + / SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE / LIGHT STRIP WITH PORSCHE LOGO BLACK / This Jet Black Metallic 2023 Porsche Taycan 4S is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Location

The Auto Show

7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8

416-266-4111

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
29,842KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0AB2Y19PSA35614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 29,842 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / PERFORMANCE BATTERY PLUS / PREMIUM PACKAGE / RS SPYDER DESIGN WHEELS / HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS / TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR TRIM / LED-MATRIX DESIGN HEADLIGHTS / PDLS + / SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE / LIGHT STRIP WITH PORSCHE LOGO BLACK / This Jet Black Metallic 2023 Porsche Taycan 4S is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.  

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Porsche Taycan