2023 Porsche Taycan
| 4S AWD | Performance Battery Plus |
Location
The Auto Show
7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
416-266-4111
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 29,842 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / PERFORMANCE BATTERY PLUS / PREMIUM PACKAGE / RS SPYDER DESIGN WHEELS / HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS / TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR TRIM / LED-MATRIX DESIGN HEADLIGHTS / PDLS + / SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE / LIGHT STRIP WITH PORSCHE LOGO BLACK / This Jet Black Metallic 2023 Porsche Taycan 4S is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
