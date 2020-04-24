Menu
2007 GMC Sierra 2500

3/4 TON SLT-Z71 MODEL 5 PASSENGER 6.0L - VORTEC.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS.. TRAILER BRAKE.. POWER SUNROOF.. POWER PEDALS..

2007 GMC Sierra 2500

3/4 TON SLT-Z71 MODEL 5 PASSENGER 6.0L - VORTEC.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS.. TRAILER BRAKE.. POWER SUNROOF.. POWER PEDALS..

Broadway Auto Sales Uxbridge

66 Brock Street East, Uxbridge, ON L9P 1K3

905-852-1030

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 220,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4917576
  • Stock #: 7F535982 - #112
  • VIN: 1GTHK23K17F535982
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

6.0L - V8 - VORTEC - OHV 16 VALVE ENGINE
4X4 SYSTEM
CREW-CAB
SHORT BOX
RUNNING BOARDS
TRACTION CONTROL
TOW SUPPORT
TRAILER BRAKE
LEATHER INTERIOR
HEATED FRONT SEATS
DRIVERS SIDE MEMORY SEAT
AM/FM/CD PLAYER
AUX INPUT
POWER SUNROOF
POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
KEYLESS ENTRY
ON-STAR
FOG LIGHTS
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL
Powertrain
  • 4 X 4

