2015 GMC Sierra 1500

WORK READY ELEVATION EDITION 6 PASSENGER 4.3L - V6.. 4X4.. QUAD-CAB.. SHORTY.. AUX/USB INPUT.. KEYLESS ENTRY.. TOW SUPPORT..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales Uxbridge

66 Brock Street East, Uxbridge, ON L9P 1K3

905-852-1030

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4917564
  • Stock #: FZ359792 - #05
  • VIN: 1GTV2TEH4FZ359792
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4.3L - V6 - VORTEC - OHV 12 VALVE ENGINE
4X4 SYSTEM
QUAD-CAB
SHORT-BOX
RUNNING BOARDS
TRACTION CONTROL
TOW SUPPORT
CLOTH INTERIOR
AM/FM/RADIO PLAYER
AUX INPUT
USB CONNECTION
KEYLESS ENTRY
FOG LIGHTS
ON-STAR
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL
Powertrain
  • 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

