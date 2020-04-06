Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

GROUND FX ELEVATION - Z71 EDITION 5 PASSENGER 5.3L - VORTEC.. 4X4.. QUAD-CAB.. SHORTY.. HEATED SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. TRAILER BRAKE.. BLUETOOTH..

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

GROUND FX ELEVATION - Z71 EDITION 5 PASSENGER 5.3L - VORTEC.. 4X4.. QUAD-CAB.. SHORTY.. HEATED SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. TRAILER BRAKE.. BLUETOOTH..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales Uxbridge

66 Brock Street East, Uxbridge, ON L9P 1K3

905-852-1030

  1. 4820235
  2. 4820235
  3. 4820235
  4. 4820235
  5. 4820235
  6. 4820235
  7. 4820235
  8. 4820235
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4820235
  • Stock #: HZ149241 - #86
  • VIN: 1GTV2MEC6HZ149241
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

5.3L - V8 - VORTEC - OHV 16 VALVE ENGINE
GROUND FX PACKAGE
4X4 SYSTEM
QUAD-CAB
SHORT BOX
RUNNING BOARDS
TONNEAU COVER
TRACTION CONTROL
TOW SUPPORT
TRAILER BRAKE
CLOTH INTERIOR
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY
AM/FM/CD PLAYER
AUX INPUT
USB CONNECTION
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM
REVERSE PARKING AID
BACK-UP CAMERA
FOG LIGHTS
ON-STAR
KEYLESS ENTRY
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL
Powertrain
  • 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Broadway Auto Sales Uxbridge

2010 Ford F-150 GREA...
 80,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue FU...
 133,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape FOU...
 45,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Broadway Auto Sales Uxbridge

Broadway Auto Sales Uxbridge

Uxbridge Location

66 Brock Street East, Uxbridge, ON L9P 1K3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-852-XXXX

(click to show)

905-852-1030

Send A Message