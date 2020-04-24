2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

66 Brock Street East, Uxbridge, ON L9P 1K3
905-852-1030
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
6.6L - V8 - DURAMAX - OHV 32 VALVE TURBO DIESEL ENGINE
4X4 SYSTEM
CREW-CAB
SHORT BOX
TRACTION CONTROL
TOW SUPPORT
TRAILER BRAKE
LEATHER INTERIOR
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER
AUX INPUT
USB CONNECTION
KEYLESS ENTRY
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
66 Brock Street East, Uxbridge, ON L9P 1K3