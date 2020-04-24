Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

3/4 TON DIESEL ALASKAN EDITION 6 PASSENGER 6.6L - DURAMAX.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. LEATHER.. TRAILER BRAKE.. AUX/USB INPUT.. KEYLESS ENTRY..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales Uxbridge

66 Brock Street East, Uxbridge, ON L9P 1K3

905-852-1030

  1. 4917561
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4917561
  • Stock #: JF145918 - #72
  • VIN: 1GC1KUEY6JF145918
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

6.6L - V8 - DURAMAX - OHV 32 VALVE TURBO DIESEL ENGINE
4X4 SYSTEM
CREW-CAB
SHORT BOX
TRACTION CONTROL
TOW SUPPORT
TRAILER BRAKE
LEATHER INTERIOR
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER
AUX INPUT
USB CONNECTION
KEYLESS ENTRY
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL
Powertrain
  • 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

