$100,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588
1969 Chevrolet Camaro
Z28 RS
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$100,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8577158
- Stock #: 124379N706483
- VIN: 124379N706483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 124379N706483
- Mileage 4,100 KM
Vehicle Description
***Z28 RS***
ENGINE: COMPLETELY REBUILT TO ORIGINAL
Factory original with matching numbers 302/290 bhp. V-8 with single 4 brl. carb. and induction hood, starts well hot and cold, does not leak or smoke, indicates good compression. Engine compartment is neat, clean, and nicely detailed for show class competition.
EXHAUST New, replaced to stock condition
SHOCKS New, replaced to stock condition
BRAKES-upgrade front disks
RIMS Factory original steel, chrome rally sport rings and caps
SUSPENSION-COMPLETELY REBUILT TO ORIGINAL
METAL: FACTORY ORIGINAL AND IN FINE CONDITION
The restoration process clearly began with a very solid car. Low mileage combined with good winter storage conditions results in a near original body and under-car metal. There are no signs of rust or collision in any area.
GLASS: FACTORY ORIGINAL AND IN FINE CONDITION
Low mileage, good storage, careful use has resulted in the near-perfect glass. There are no: chips, cracks, scratches, pitting, or separation due to age in any of the windows. The windshield is OEM.
CHROME WORK: EXTENSIVE RESTORATION
The chrome and polished stainless or aluminum trim all around is in shiny bright condition, no signs of rust, pitting, peeling or separation. The flawless bumpers are in shiny original looking condition..
PAINT WORK: EXTENSIVE RESTORATION, TOTAL REPAINT DONE IN 2009 The very shiny repaint work was professionally done in 2009 in "Hugger Orange" (not original paint code) with factory racing stripe and has no signs of peeling, scratches, chips or fading in any areas.
UPHOLSTERY: EXTENSIVE RESTORATION
The interior including: panels, seats, headliner and carpets are factory original looking and have been completely and professionallyreplaced with like original materials and design.
RUBBER AND PLASTIC TRIM: EXTENSIVE RESTORATION- COMPLETELY REPLACED The rubber seals and trims on doors and trunk are in as new condition after complete replacement with good fit.
COLLECTOR CAR CATEGORY 1-
VENTILATION SYSTEMS / HEATER DEFROSTER
ORIGINAL AND IN GOOD CONDITION
All aspects of the heating system are in working order including all fan speeds and temperature control settings.
SPECIAL FEATURES Mostly correct and exact show car, RS option
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.