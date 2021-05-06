Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1975 Mercedes-Benz SL 450

107,624 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
1975 Mercedes-Benz SL 450

1975 Mercedes-Benz SL 450

Roadster/Power Windows/Hardtop/3-Speed Automatic

Watch This Vehicle

1975 Mercedes-Benz SL 450

Roadster/Power Windows/Hardtop/3-Speed Automatic

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,624KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7135408
  • Stock #: NM0755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 107,624 KM

Vehicle Description

VIN:107 04412 022581

Powered by a 4.5L V8 producing 222HP and 278 Torque. Paired with an Automatic Transmission. Rear Wheel Drive. Blue exterior, Blue leather interior.

Highlight Features:

Power Windows

Clarion Cassette Player

3-Speed Automatic

Roadster Hardtop

For more information and full inventory, please visit www.northlinemotors.com

 

Price does not include Taxes, Licensing, and $10 OMVIC Fee.

 

COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized on a regular basis, before and after each use including test drives and deliveries. Northline Motors is now offering a suite of customized online-only services including virtual walk-around tours, contact-less paperwork processing, and free delivery to your home within a certain distance. Inquire today!

 

This vehicle has passed a 44-point Quality Assurance Inspection completed by an authorized and licensed mechanic. Qualifies for up to 6 YEARS WARRANTY! Certification for vehicles available for $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, Vehicles are not certified, not e-tested, not drivable.

 

Financing is available for any credit with lowest rate possible. Same day, easy approvals! Extended warranties and aftermarket service options available. We'll take your TRADE-IN today!

 

Please check our website for our full inventory! Thank you and stay safe!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2011 Buick Enclave C...
 73,236 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 79,763 KM
$69,999 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 4 Series 43...
 92,196 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory