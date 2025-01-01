$46,900+ tax & licensing
2002 BMW Z3
M | S54 ENGINE | ROADSTER | MANUAL | LOW KM
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$46,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,000KM
VIN 5UMCL93452LJ82525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 28477
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Inside Hood Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Leather Interior
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Additional Features
Analog Gauges
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
Alternate Numbers905-264-9888
