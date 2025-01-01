Menu
2002 BMW Z3

85,000 KM

Details Features

$46,900

+ tax & licensing
M | S54 ENGINE | ROADSTER | MANUAL | LOW KM

12294771

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Used
85,000KM
VIN 5UMCL93452LJ82525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 28477
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Interior

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Additional Features

Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

