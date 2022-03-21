Menu
2002 Lexus SC 430

194,343 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Convertible/MARK LEVINSON/ NAV/MEMORY SEAT/LEATHER

Location

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

194,343KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8755913
  • Stock #: NM0484
  • VIN: jthfn48y320024629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 194,343 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, LEATHER AND WOOD STEERING WHEEL, WOOD TRIM, MEMORY SEATS, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL 2002 SILVER ON BLACK LEXUS SC 430 2 DOOR CONVERTIBLE | REAR WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Locks
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Storage Box

