$19,912+ tax & licensing
2003 BMW Z4
2.5i | ROADSTER | CRUISE CONTROL
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
Used
50,549KM
VIN 4USBT33483lS42869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 42869
- Mileage 50,549 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
