905-660-8848
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699
Meet our 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Extended Cab in Metallic Beige. Powered by a 5.3 Liter V8 delivering 295hp while mated to a durable 4 Speed Automatic transmission for easy towing. This Four Wheel Drive will meet all your hauling and towing needs and looks good while earning up to approximately 13.7L/100km on the highway. Check out the shiny wheels, chrome accents, trailer hitch receiver, and rear privacy tinted windows.
Step inside our LS, and you will appreciate all it has to offer. Durable cloth seating, plus a full complement of power accessories, tilt wheel, AM/FM/CD player, and a convenient center console with tons of storage and cup holders.
Anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, and dual front airbags provide plenty of safety on our Chevrolet. This truck can handle any job you put it up against and keep you and your precious cargo safe at the same time. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
