Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

Contact Seller
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 2 Years Warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 2 Years Warranty

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

  • Listing ID: 5391914
  • Stock #: 90727271

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 90727271
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived...

Meet our 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Extended Cab in Metallic Beige. Powered by a 5.3 Liter V8 delivering 295hp while mated to a durable 4 Speed Automatic transmission for easy towing. This Four Wheel Drive will meet all your hauling and towing needs and looks good while earning up to approximately 13.7L/100km on the highway. Check out the shiny wheels, chrome accents, trailer hitch receiver, and rear privacy tinted windows. 

Step inside our LS, and you will appreciate all it has to offer. Durable cloth seating, plus a full complement of power accessories, tilt wheel, AM/FM/CD player, and a convenient center console with tons of storage and cup holders. 

Anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, and dual front airbags provide plenty of safety on our Chevrolet. This truck can handle any job you put it up against and keep you and your precious cargo safe at the same time. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Topbillin Auto Sales

2017 Jaguar F-PACE 3...
 100,000 KM
$34,500 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Transit Co...
 165,000 KM
$11,800 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE,...
 62,000 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic

Email Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Call Dealer

905-660-XXXX

(click to show)

905-660-8848

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory