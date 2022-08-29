Menu
2003 Lexus SC 430

144,613 KM

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2 dr Convertible / NAV/ MARK LEVINSON/ MEMORY SEAT

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

144,613KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9054304
  • Stock #: NM0536
  • VIN: JTHFN48Y530040381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 144,613 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM, WOOD TRIM, WOOD AND LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY 2003 DARK GREEN ON CREAM LEXUS SC 430 2 DOOR CONVERTIBLE | REAR WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Storage Box

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

