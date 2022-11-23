$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK320
2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK320
CONVERTIBLE | COMING SOON
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
58,227KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9371536
- Stock #: 24415
- VIN: WDBTK65G04T030389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 24415
- Mileage 58,227 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Rear Defroster
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3