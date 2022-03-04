$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2005 Porsche Carrera
2005 Porsche Carrera
CARRERA | 18 IN WHEELS | COMING SOON
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
129,791KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8509949
- Stock #: 15681
- VIN: WP0AA29926S715681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 15681
- Mileage 129,791 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3