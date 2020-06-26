Menu
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2006 Ford Mustang

2006 Ford Mustang

Convertible|Leather

2006 Ford Mustang

Convertible|Leather

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

  • 98,690KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5308451
  • Stock #: NM0361
  • VIN: 1ZVFT84N165160189
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2006 Ford Mustang Convertible


Price does not include Taxes, Licensing, and $10 OMVIC Fee.


COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized on a regular basis, before and after each use including test drives and deliveries. Northline Motors is now offering a suite of customized online-only services including virtual walk-around tours, contact-less paperwork processing, and free delivery to your home within a certain distance. Inquire today!


This vehicle has passed a 160-point Quality Assurance Inspection completed by an authorized and licensed mechanic. Qualifies for up to 6 YEARS WARRANTY! Certification for vehicles available for $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, Vehicles are not certified, not e-tested, not drivable.


Financing is available for any credit with lowest rate possible. Same day, easy approvals! Extended warranties and aftermarket service options available. We'll take your TRADE-IN today!


Please check our website for our full inventory! Thank you and stay safe! 

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Safety
  • Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag

