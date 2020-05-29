+ taxes & licensing
Introducing our impressive 2006 Hummer H3 4WD! Under the hood sits a powerful 220hp, 3.5 Liter 5 Cylinder with the solid feel of a Manual transmission. This adventure seeking Four Wheel Drive delivers near approximately 12.4L/100km on the open road. Walk around the outside, and you will notice beefy tires, alloy wheels, fog lamps, privacy glass, steps, and roof rack. The strong exterior of our H3 showcases its, Ready to go anywhere, look!
Inside the cabin, you will be met with comfortable cloth seating, keyless entry, AM/FM radio with CD Player, power windows, a large cargo area, and so much more!
For added peace of mind, our Hummer features ABS, tire pressure monitoring, and plenty of airbags. Owners of the 2006 Hummer H3 sing nothing but its praises! This H3 would make a GREAT addition to your family! So - Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
