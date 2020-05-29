Menu
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2006 Hummer H3

2006 Hummer H3

5 Speed Manual

2006 Hummer H3

5 Speed Manual

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 227,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5175587
  • Stock #: 99HUM195
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Introducing our impressive 2006 Hummer H3 4WD! Under the hood sits a powerful 220hp, 3.5 Liter 5 Cylinder with the solid feel of a Manual transmission. This adventure seeking Four Wheel Drive delivers near approximately 12.4L/100km on the open road. Walk around the outside, and you will notice beefy tires, alloy wheels, fog lamps, privacy glass, steps, and roof rack. The strong exterior of our H3 showcases its, Ready to go anywhere, look!

Inside the cabin, you will be met with comfortable cloth seating, keyless entry, AM/FM radio with CD Player, power windows, a large cargo area, and so much more! 

For added peace of mind, our Hummer features ABS, tire pressure monitoring, and plenty of airbags. Owners of the 2006 Hummer H3 sing nothing but its praises! This H3 would make a GREAT addition to your family! So - Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

__________________________________________________________________________

AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.

__________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.) BUSINESS HOURS: Mon - Thursday 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM to 6PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 2 PM 

https://www.topbillinauto.ca 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

