2006 Land Rover LR3

189 KM

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2006 Land Rover LR3

2006 Land Rover LR3

2006 Land Rover LR3

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

189KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9148765
  • Stock #: 21011778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 189 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived...

Looking for off-road brilliance and on-road competence in your next vehicle? Our 2006 LR3 delivers in spades. While other mid-luxury SUVs are surrendering off-road capabilities, this SUV combines responsive on-road performance with anywhere off-road capability in a comfortable, safe and secure vehicle. The 4.4-liter V8, a modified Jaguar engine, develops 300 hp and delivers strong throttle response, with 315 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a six-speed automatic, smoother and more responsive than a traditional four-speed, and permanent four-wheel drive. In short, it can go just about anywhere on the planet. And it does it in style. 

 

For the variety of stuff carried on a camping trip, there are four glove boxes, readily accessible stash zones and numerous drink holders. There's no skimping on creature comforts either, this one includes leather seating, a power sunroof, power adjustable seats with adjustable armrests, and much more. Take a look at our pictures and features list, ours even has Navigation.

 

 

Bottom line, this LR3 may well be the best vehicle for anybody who needs a comfortable daily driver that really can go anywhere any four-wheel vehicle might go. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

 

 

This 2006 Land Rover LR3comes with 2 years powertrain warranty and will be sold in AS/IS condition due to age of the vehicle, we do not safety vehicles with over 10 years old. FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER.

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

 

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

