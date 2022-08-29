$4,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
2006 Land Rover LR3
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Sold As Is
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9148765
- Stock #: 21011778
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 189 KM
Just Arrived...
Looking for off-road brilliance and on-road competence in your next vehicle? Our 2006 LR3 delivers in spades. While other mid-luxury SUVs are surrendering off-road capabilities, this SUV combines responsive on-road performance with anywhere off-road capability in a comfortable, safe and secure vehicle. The 4.4-liter V8, a modified Jaguar engine, develops 300 hp and delivers strong throttle response, with 315 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a six-speed automatic, smoother and more responsive than a traditional four-speed, and permanent four-wheel drive. In short, it can go just about anywhere on the planet. And it does it in style.
For the variety of stuff carried on a camping trip, there are four glove boxes, readily accessible stash zones and numerous drink holders. There's no skimping on creature comforts either, this one includes leather seating, a power sunroof, power adjustable seats with adjustable armrests, and much more. Take a look at our pictures and features list, ours even has Navigation.
Bottom line, this LR3 may well be the best vehicle for anybody who needs a comfortable daily driver that really can go anywhere any four-wheel vehicle might go. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
This 2006 Land Rover LR3comes with 2 years powertrain warranty and will be sold in AS/IS condition due to age of the vehicle, we do not safety vehicles with over 10 years old. FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London.
__________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
