2006 Porsche 911

130,427 KM

Details Features

$52,910

+ tax & licensing
$52,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2006 Porsche 911

2006 Porsche 911

MANUAL | CONVERTIBLE I SPORT CHRONO PLUS PKG

2006 Porsche 911

MANUAL | CONVERTIBLE I SPORT CHRONO PLUS PKG

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$52,910

+ taxes & licensing

130,427KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10081221
  • Stock #: 25383
  • VIN: WP0CA29946S757035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 130,427 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Safety

Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose Sound System

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Storage Box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

