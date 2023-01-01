2006 Porsche 911

$52,910 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 0 , 4 2 7 K M Used

25383 VIN: WP0CA29946S757035

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 130,427 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Safety Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Seating Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm Bose Sound System Additional Features Premium Audio Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Storage Box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

