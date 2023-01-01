$52,910+ tax & licensing
2006 Porsche 911
MANUAL | CONVERTIBLE I SPORT CHRONO PLUS PKG
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
130,427KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10081221
- Stock #: 25383
- VIN: WP0CA29946S757035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 130,427 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Safety
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Seating
Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose Sound System
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Storage Box
