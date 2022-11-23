Menu
2006 Porsche Boxster

76,379 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2006 Porsche Boxster

2006 Porsche Boxster

CONVERTIBLE I 19 IN WHEELS I BOSE I COMING SOON

2006 Porsche Boxster

CONVERTIBLE I 19 IN WHEELS I BOSE I COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

76,379KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9371539
  • Stock #: 12653
  • VIN: wp0ca29896u712653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 12653
  • Mileage 76,379 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Windows
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

