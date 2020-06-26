Menu
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2007 Cadillac Escalade

2007 Cadillac Escalade

AWD, Only 135K km, 2 Years Warranty

2007 Cadillac Escalade

AWD, Only 135K km, 2 Years Warranty

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5300576
  • Stock #: 90710256
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Just Arrived....

Luxurious and powerful, our 2007 Cadillac Escalade Premium AWD presented in stunning grey Metallic is sure to impress. Powered by a 6.2 Liter V8 that produces 403hp while connected to a smooth-shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV offers a smooth ride and secures near approximately 13.8L/100km on the highway. The exterior is highlighted by a huge power sunroof, running boards, roof rails, privacy glass, a tow hitch, and eye-catching chrome wheels.

Slide inside our Premium to see all the luxury features it has to offer. Enjoy comfortable heated leather seating with memory, power-adjustable pedals, Bluetooth, climate control, an outstanding audio system, available satellite radio, a rear DVD entertainment system, and keyless entry.

Cadillac includes a variety of safety features including ABS, a backup camera, rear parking sensors, traction control, stability control, and a multitude of airbags to help give you peace of mind. Our Escalade provides a distinctive style and plentiful amenities and is ready to upgrade your commute. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.) BUSINESS HOURS: Mon - Thursday 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM to 6PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 2 PM

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-XXXX

905-660-8848

