Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Just Arrived....
Luxurious and powerful, our 2007 Cadillac Escalade Premium AWD presented in stunning grey Metallic is sure to impress. Powered by a 6.2 Liter V8 that produces 403hp while connected to a smooth-shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV offers a smooth ride and secures near approximately 13.8L/100km on the highway. The exterior is highlighted by a huge power sunroof, running boards, roof rails, privacy glass, a tow hitch, and eye-catching chrome wheels.
Slide inside our Premium to see all the luxury features it has to offer. Enjoy comfortable heated leather seating with memory, power-adjustable pedals, Bluetooth, climate control, an outstanding audio system, available satellite radio, a rear DVD entertainment system, and keyless entry.
Cadillac includes a variety of safety features including ABS, a backup camera, rear parking sensors, traction control, stability control, and a multitude of airbags to help give you peace of mind. Our Escalade provides a distinctive style and plentiful amenities and is ready to upgrade your commute. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
