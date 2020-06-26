2007 Cadillac Escalade

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack

HID Headlights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Running Boards/Side Steps Suspension Air Suspension Powertrain High Output

Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features Adjustable Pedals

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.