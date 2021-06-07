Menu
2007 Porsche 911

34,650 KM

Details Description Features

$155,900

+ tax & licensing
911 GT3

Location

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

34,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7316765
  • Stock #: NP2477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 34,650 KM

Vehicle Description

We are proud to present this 2007 911 GT3, a true Icon the last of the mechanical 911s powered by the legendary Mezger flat six. Beautiful black paint on black alcantara interior, optioned with heated adaptive sport seats (crested), Sport Chrono package w/o PCM, sound package plus and Bi-Xenon headlamp package. Two modifications include bolt in roll cage, as well as a set of Fabspeed headers to bring out that flat six symphony. Clean Carfax, Clean DME report! Schedule your appointment today!



Vaughans largest indoor showroom, open 7 days a week, Vellas Auto showcases over 200 certified vehicles! Explore our cars, trucks and SUVs; all hand-picked for their highest quality, with a through 175 point inspection. Car buying made easy!!! BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY! Buy me, touch free online and well coordinate delivery to your front door!



Visit vellasauto.com for superior HD 360° photography and video of interior and exterior, with direct access to the Carfax Vehicle History Report.



Family owned & operated for over 44 years. CarGurus 2021 Top Dealer!!! 4.8 Star Google rating!!! Honesty, integrity, no pressure, hassle-free environment. No hidden fees - Price as advertised plus H.S.T and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

