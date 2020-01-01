Menu
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

4X4, Only 146K, Extra Clean

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4403322
  • Stock #: 90104172
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Just Arrived... The Cleanest FJ Cruiser 4X4 you can find out there, well kept, like New.

If you are looking for one, come by and look at this one, you'll love it. Price is FIRM.

Eye-catching in Silver, our 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4WD is ready for your next adventure. Powered by a 4.0 Liter V6 that produces 239hp while connected to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing on or off the road. This Four Wheel Drive SUV immediately grabs attention with its round, retro headlights, contrasting roof with rails and wrap-around rear windows. 

Climb inside our FJ Cruiser and discover what comfort really means. Supportive cloth seating, a leather steering wheel with convenient audio controls, power windows/locks, and an impressive AM/FM/CD audio system greet you inside the spacious cabin to create a pleasure cruise. 

Toyota takes your safety seriously, so rest assured that they loaded this FJ Cruiser with all the best security features. Peace of mind comes standard when you have ABS, vehicle stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and plenty of airbags. Whether you regularly drive up the sides of mountains or just want confidence around town in the winter, FJ Cruiser is a great choice for rugged driving! See what you are missing, Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

____________________

This FJ Cruiser comes fully certified and it's available for Cash purchase ONLY! No Financing.

__________________________________________________________________________

 

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.) BUSINESS HOURS: Mon - Thursday 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM to 6PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 2 PM 

https://www.topbillinauto.ca     

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Conventional Spare Tire

905-660-8848

