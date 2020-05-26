Menu
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Level Up Motors

647-886-2886

2008 Acura TL

4dr Sdn Auto

Location

Level Up Motors

191 Caldari Rd Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4K 4A1

647-886-2886

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5025564
  • Stock #: LU-379
  • VIN: 19UUA66238A802401
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

One Owner, Accident-Free Fully Loaded


 


Equip w/ Navigation, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Leather, Keyless Entry, Sunroof, Power Seats, Power Windows, Heated Seats, Fog Lights & Much More!


 


Come See Our Indoor Showroom Today! Checkout Our Website! www.LevelUpMotors.ca


Please Call Ahead to See Availability! We are OMVIC Registered & a Member of UCDA. 


All List Prices Does Not Include Certification, HST & Licensing! All Vehicles Come with Full Carfax Vehicle History Report!


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is advertised as not certified; certification available for $499. Extended Warranty up to 48 months is also available for all vehicles. We offer Finance for GOOD, BAD & NO CREDIT. Apply with us today! Give Us A Call To Book Your Appointment Today! 


 


Level Up Motors


191 Caldari Road, Unit 4


Vaughan, On


Call: 647-886-AUTO


Text: 647-515-AUTO


 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Trim
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Level Up Motors

Level Up Motors

191 Caldari Rd Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4K 4A1

647-886-2886

