2008 BMW M

156,931 KM

Details

$29,910

+ tax & licensing
$29,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2008 BMW M

2008 BMW M

M3 V8 414 HP I CONVERTIBLE I RED LEATHER I NAVI

2008 BMW M

M3 V8 414 HP I CONVERTIBLE I RED LEATHER I NAVI

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$29,910

+ taxes & licensing

156,931KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6786617
  • Stock #: 20971A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20971A
  • Mileage 156,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, Back Up Sensors, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 8.5J x 18 Fr & 9.5J x 18 Rr M Double Spoke. Recent Arrival! Grey 2008 BMW M3 M3 V8 414 HP I CONVERTIBLE I RED LEATHER I NAVI Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Performance, discreet styling upgrades, a magnificently tuned engine, track-ready handling and brakes and all-around recognition and exclusivity are highly rated by M3 owners. Many owners report that the M3 also does well as a daily driver when driven gently, too. Comfortable seats and a look that favours sportiness, not bling, round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Convertible

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

