2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2 Years Warranty

2 Years Warranty

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5828128
  • Stock #: 90923317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Extra Clean, Fully Loaded, Navigation, Dauble DVD, 8 Passenger, Like new Tires and chrome wheels & ...

Our 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV AWD in Gold Mist is sure to impress. Powered by a 6.2 Liter V8 offering 403hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed HD Automatic transmission with Overdrive for incredible road manners. Our All Wheel Drive SUV provides an amazingly smooth ride and up to approximately 12.4L/100km on the highway while showing off executive lines, upscale wheels, chrome-accented assist steps, a roof rack, and high-intensity headlights.

Slide inside our Escalade ESV to find features you desire. Enjoy heated leather front and second-row seats, cruise control, and the superior sound of the Bose 5.1 audio complete with a 6-CD changer, available satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and rear headphone jacks. Put in a DVD and you'll enjoy a cabin that is quiet and content with a flip-down entertainment system.

Cadillac offers a long list of safety features, starting with StabiliTrak, ultrasonic rear parking assist, tire pressure monitoring, four-wheel ABS, traction control, daytime running lights, and well-placed airbags. You deserve the style and luxury that can only come from this Escalade ESV. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire

