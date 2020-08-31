+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
905-660-8848
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
Just Arrived... Extra Clean, Fully Loaded, Navigation, Dauble DVD, 8 Passenger, Like new Tires and chrome wheels & ...
Our 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV AWD in Gold Mist is sure to impress. Powered by a 6.2 Liter V8 offering 403hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed HD Automatic transmission with Overdrive for incredible road manners. Our All Wheel Drive SUV provides an amazingly smooth ride and up to approximately 12.4L/100km on the highway while showing off executive lines, upscale wheels, chrome-accented assist steps, a roof rack, and high-intensity headlights.
Slide inside our Escalade ESV to find features you desire. Enjoy heated leather front and second-row seats, cruise control, and the superior sound of the Bose 5.1 audio complete with a 6-CD changer, available satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and rear headphone jacks. Put in a DVD and you'll enjoy a cabin that is quiet and content with a flip-down entertainment system.
Cadillac offers a long list of safety features, starting with StabiliTrak, ultrasonic rear parking assist, tire pressure monitoring, four-wheel ABS, traction control, daytime running lights, and well-placed airbags. You deserve the style and luxury that can only come from this Escalade ESV. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6