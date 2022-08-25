$5,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Uplander
4dr Reg WB LS
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Sold As Is
- Listing ID: 9005776
- Stock #: 763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... Only 116 Km - comes with 2 Years Power-train Warranty
Meet our great looking 2008 Chevrolet Uplander 1LT EXT presented in Silver Metallic. Powered by a 3.9 Liter V6 offering 240hp while paired with a smooth-shifting Automatic transmission for easy passing. Our Front Wheel Drive Van secures up to approximately 10.2L/100km on the highway and shows off with roof rails, great-looking wheels, and tinted windows.
Inside our 1LT EXT, you will find features you desire. Enjoy comfortable leather seating for up to 7 passengers, a sunroof, a rear DVD player, an outstanding audio system, power accessories, and sliding rear doors.
Chevrolet offers a long list of safety features including ABS, airbags, and accident avoidance features to keep you and your passengers out of harm's way. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
This 2008 Chevrolet Uplander comes with 2 years powertrain warranty and will be sold in AS/IS condition due to age of the vehicle, we do not safety vehicles with over 10 years old. FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London.
__________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
