2008 Chevrolet Uplander

116,000 KM

Details

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

4dr Reg WB LS

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

4dr Reg WB LS

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

116,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9005776
  • Stock #: 763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

Just Arrived... Only 116 Km - comes with 2 Years Power-train Warranty

 

Meet our great looking 2008 Chevrolet Uplander 1LT EXT presented in Silver Metallic. Powered by a 3.9 Liter V6 offering 240hp while paired with a smooth-shifting Automatic transmission for easy passing. Our Front Wheel Drive Van secures up to approximately 10.2L/100km on the highway and shows off with roof rails, great-looking wheels, and tinted windows. 

 

Inside our 1LT EXT, you will find features you desire. Enjoy comfortable leather seating for up to 7 passengers, a sunroof, a rear DVD player, an outstanding audio system, power accessories, and sliding rear doors. 

 

 

Chevrolet offers a long list of safety features including ABS, airbags, and accident avoidance features to keep you and your passengers out of harm's way. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

 

 

This 2008 Chevrolet Uplander  comes with 2 years powertrain warranty and will be sold in AS/IS condition due to age of the vehicle, we do not safety vehicles with over 10 years old. FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London.

__________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

 

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics

