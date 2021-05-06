2008 Chrysler Sebring

$5,910 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 9 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7130803

7130803 Stock #: 21397

21397 VIN: 1C3LC56R48N282623

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 85,982 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Rear Defroster Seating Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.