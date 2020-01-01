2008 Kia Sportage

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Just Arrived.... 1 Owner, Local Ontario Kia Sportage 4WD with Service History.

Sculpted in Red, our 2010 Kia Sportage 2.7 Automatic 4WD is a Sports Crossover designed with enthusiasts in mind! The 2.7 Litre 6 Cylinder Engine provides a healthy 175 horsepower and is paired with incredibly fun to drive 4 speed Automatic Transmission as well as a track-tuned suspension for maximum grip and thrills. Don't be fooled by the impressive performance, this Four wheel drive (4WD) Genesis Crossover can still provide up to 8.2 Litre/100km on the open highway! Check out the expressive exterior that will most definitely get others' attention.

