Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.
Just Arrived... Extra Clean Porsche Cayanne GTS with ONLY 78,000 Km, Clean CarFax - No Accident Claims
Our 2008 Porsche Cayenne GTS looks amazing in Carmona Red Metallic boasts an ideal blend of performance, utility, and style that is the epitome of automotive perfection! Must be Seen! Powered by 4.8 Liter V8 while mated to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. This All Wheel Drive Cayenne soars to 60mph in around 5.4 seconds and scores near approximately 13.1L/100km on the highway and serves up exceptional handling, precise steering, and thrilling performance. Our GTS struts its stuff with a low stance enhanced by distinct wheels, fog lights, and privacy glass.
Slide into the well-appointed cabin of this Cayenne GTS and pamper yourself with dual-zone automatic climate control, comfortable leather sport seats, and the view from the sunroof. You'll stay focused on the road while using Bluetooth and listen to your favorite tunes courtesy of the premium audio system with CD/MP3 player and navigation system.
This Porsche has been meticulously designed with anti-lock brakes containing enhanced brake assist/readiness, stability and traction control, and many airbags to keep you safe and secure. Go ahead and embrace those twisty roads on your next adventure in our Cayenne. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
